Social Media Watch - May 6

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Lee Hendrie

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has been spending some family time during lockdown - but he hasn't been cooped up indoors the entire time.

In fact, the footballer turned pundit has shown off his own skill alongside that of his son.

Sharing videos on Twitter, Hendrie plants a brilliant strike into the top corner, before his lad does exactly the same thing!

Looks like football runs in the family, eh?

My lad does this 🤣🤣killed me pic.twitter.com/48akuhVuPT — leehendrie77 (@leehendrie77) May 4, 2020

Scott McTominay

Another man showing off his skills with a football during lockdown is Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scottish starlet has been impressive for the Red Devils, and maybe it's the work in his garden which is doing the trick, after he shared video of some silky skills on Instagram.

Getting some reps in with a goal in his yard, the midfielder is seen performing a brilliant back-heel onto the crossbar.

We're not sure if he managed it first time, but either way it was very impressive.

Rory McIlroy

Golfer Rory McIlroy has been the latest athlete to get involved in Nike's 'Living Room Cup' challenge, in which professional sportsmen and women challenge the world with specific exercises.

The Northern Irishman is well-known for his ability on the tee, but how about doing some gym work?

Recording a video of him doing plank get-ups, he manages 22 in just 45 seconds - a solid performance.

Can you get the better of him, it might be worth a shot if you fancy yourself!

South Korea baseball

Despite coronavirus hitting the world hard, South Korea has actually seen the baseball season in the country get going this week.

It's not completely normal, with social distancing rules in place, which made for an interesting first-pitch.

The ceremonial pitch announces the start of the season, with celebrities or other sports people often drafted in to throw, but not this time.

A youngster performed a social distancing pitch in a giant inflatable baseball to get the season going - possibly the strangest ceremonial pitch we've ever seen!