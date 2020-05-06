Social Media Watch - May 6

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

John Cena

Here's a story to brighten your day.

WWE star John Cena is well-known for his charitable efforts, and coronavirus will not stop him.

The wrestler this week took time out to meet a young fan battling life-threatening illnesses whilst donning a mask and gloves to ensure everyone's safety.

The visit made the young fan's day of course, and credit to Cena - he's clearly a stand-up guy!

.@JohnCena is the best. ❤️



No one has granted more wishes. And a pandemic won’t stop him.



Cena surprises 7-year-old battling life-threatening illness in Florida, via @WFLA: https://t.co/rWWgznGjzs pic.twitter.com/TcyBatl4Km — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) May 3, 2020

Eddie Hall

We mentioned yesterday that Eddie Hall's 500kg dead-lift record was broken, but things have taken another step up now.

Hafthor Bjornsson notched the new record if you hadn't seen - lifting 501kg. But now the two are due to face up in the ring.

With a boxing fight confirmed between the two record-setting weightlifters, we'll see the two don the gloves in 2021.

Now that's an encounter to look forward to!

Tom Brady

NFL star Tom Brady is not letting the lockdown get the better of his workout sessions, that's for sure.

Having signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently, the 42-year-old quarterback is clearly up for the season, after he released a video of his garden workout on Instagram.

Working in full pads, the short clip shows Brady doing some hurdle work in style - much better than most people his age could manage.

Fair play, Tom. Age clearly hasn't caught up just yet!

Tom Brady

Orla Walsh

As home workouts go, we've not seen one quite like Irish cyclist Orla Walsh's.

With lockdown in force around the world, you'd think Orla could still hit the road on two wheels, but instead she took to her living room.

As a track cyclist, you need a bit of a different environment to the open road, and the 30-year-old managed to find that at home - using rollers next to the sofa.

She's working at quite a pace in the video she shared online, we wouldn't fancy trying to keep up with her, that's for sure...