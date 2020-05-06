Clubs unite to raise vital Hospice funds

Haughmond and Shrewsbury Cricket Club have joined forces in a bid to support Severn Hospice, a small charity that has been forced to cancel a number of fundraisers due to Covid-19.

The clubs’ ‘Megametre’ challenge to complete 1,000 kilometres begins today, where volunteers from Haughmond and Shrewsbury will run on a relay format, while aiming for a daily target of 143km.

Runners, who have seen the football season null and voided and cricket yet to get under way, will tot up the kilometres in half hour slots starting at 7am.

The effort has currently raised £615 of the £1,000 through 28 supporters.

Severn Hospice provides specialist care and support free of charge to families across Shropshire and north Powys who are living with an incurable illness.

A statement read: “A number of the volunteers in this challenge have seen the incredible work this charity does and it’s important for the local community that the Severn Hospice continues to provide these amazing services for years to come.

“We appreciate times are difficult so any donations will be greatly appreciated and will ensure that family members continue to get the care they deserve at the time they need it most.”

To help the clubs hit their target, donate on the following website www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scc-hfc-megametre