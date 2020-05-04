Jacob Thorssell eager to prove himself back on the track

The 26-year-old showed an impressive amount of grit and determination to get himself back on track last year to achieve one goal of being crowned Swedish national champion, despite nasty arm and hand injuries hampering the start of his season.

And while the current coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the 2020 campaign, Parrys Intenational Wolves ace Thorssell says the extra free time has given him the opportunity to focus on areas he can improve in to help him move to the next level.

“It’s time for me to show what I’m capable of,” Thorssell said. “My main goal is to be a solid, regular No.1 rider for the team – and I know I can be that.

“It’s important everyone in the team does their bit; you can’t win with just one or two good riders, everyone has a job to do and you all have to chip in.

“It’s very important for me, though, that I find more consistency at a higher level and that I’m scoring the points I should to help Wolves win meetings.

“It can be tricky sometimes when you can’t find a good set-up and find the right racing lines at a track – but I’ve been around for some years now so I should know all the tricks!

“Like I say I know myself what I’m capable of, now it’s time to show everyone what CVS (Chris Van Straaten – promoter) and Pete (Adams – team manager) see in me and why they keep bringing me back to Wolves.”