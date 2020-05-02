Social Media Watch - May 2

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Jonny Castro Otto

Let's face it, when you're in lock down, you can get a bit bored.

Clearly, Wolves defender Jonny Castro Otto is in the same boat, after he resorted to dressing up his dog!

Getting a spare Wolves shirt, Jonny opted to put his four-legged friend into a kit too, and taking part in a customary photo shoot too.

As adorable pups go, Jonny's is right up there!

With one of my favourites 🐺!

Can’t wait for our return! 🧡🖤@Wolves pic.twitter.com/OPirrwNPUY — Jonny Otto (@JonnyOtto19) April 29, 2020

Lebron James

One of the biggest names in the NBA, Lebron James has been up to a fair bit during lockdown, with workouts and social media dances top of the agenda.

This week though, the LA Lakers star decided to give sports and movie fans a sneak peek of his latest project.

James is a key member of the production of the sequel to Space Jam, which is due to come out next year - and he's revealed the logo and name of the movie for all to see.

Donning a hat on Instagram featuring the title Space Jam: A New Legacy, it's safe to say we should all get a bit excited for the movie now!

Roberto Firmino

Remember that time Rio Ferdinand had to go in goal for Manchester United? Well, if Liverpool ever need to stick an outfield player in goal, maybe they should get Bobby Firmino in the gloves.

The Brazilian forward shared a video of him getting some lock down exercise in, only he was playing in goal!

To be fair to him, he pulls off some very tidy saves, performing numerous acrobatics between the sticks too!

Maybe Alisson should be a bit worried...

Bobby Firmino on Instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/aRAIbZkN8S — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 29, 2020

Roger Federer

One of the best ever in his sport, Roger Federer is known for his grace and style on and off the court.

But it seems that wasn't always the case, after he shared an old photo of himself on Instagram alongside the caption "Reminding everyone there are better days ahead".

Let's just say it's not the most en-vogue photo you'll ever see of the Swiss star - but credit to him for giving us some laughs during lock down.

Here's hoping we see this become a trend online - we'd love to see some old snaps of other famous athletes!