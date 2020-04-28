Lewis Evans puts in pedal power

Lewis Evans, 17, from Shrewsbury, has challenged himself to cycle 26 miles every day for 26 days and has already raised more than £650 for mental health charity Shropshire Minds.

Today is the young Shrewsbury Cricket Club member’s third day in the saddle. He is sticking to local routes and adhering to social distancing and admitted passing £500 was ‘beyond his wildest dreams’.

Riding his Carrera Crossfire, Evans has already taken in Cruckmeole and Condover and will tackle different routes each day, heading out to Atcham today.

To support his cause visit https://ukvirginmoneygiving.com/LewisEvans20