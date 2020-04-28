Menu

Lewis Evans puts in pedal power

By Lewis Cox | Sport | Published:

A courageous cyclist is riding the equivalent of Shrewsbury to Frankfurt during lockdown to raise funds for a local charity.

Shrewsbury Cricket Club player Lewis Evans is cycling 26 miles every day for 26 days to raise money for charity

Lewis Evans, 17, from Shrewsbury, has challenged himself to cycle 26 miles every day for 26 days and has already raised more than £650 for mental health charity Shropshire Minds.

Today is the young Shrewsbury Cricket Club member’s third day in the saddle. He is sticking to local routes and adhering to social distancing and admitted passing £500 was ‘beyond his wildest dreams’.

Riding his Carrera Crossfire, Evans has already taken in Cruckmeole and Condover and will tackle different routes each day, heading out to Atcham today.

To support his cause visit https://ukvirginmoneygiving.com/LewisEvans20

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

