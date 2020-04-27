Social Media Watch - April 27

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Yannick Bolasie

With players working hard to keep fit at home, we've seen some interesting workouts.

Former Villa loanee Yannick Bolasie has also shared a way of keeping fit, by taking part in an at-home assault course!

The tricky winger is seen dribbling a ball, jumping through hoops and over hurdles before even hopping on a trampoline.

He finishes off in style too, dunking a basketball off said trampoline. Now there's an entertaining way to stay fit.

I think I got too into the #FamilyAssaultCourse today 😂🏃🏾‍♂️💨💨💨 #YYB kaidy was pretending to be @CalvertLewin14 😅 pic.twitter.com/NphYbEEWpK — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 19, 2020

Aaron Ramsey/Miralem Pjanic

Sometimes you might not have a set of football goals handy - we don't all have huge gardens, of course.

That hasn't stopped some Juventus players finding a way to score a goal though, with Aaron Ramsey and Miralem Pjanic both sharing videos of banging in alternative goals.

The Welshman shared a video of him kicking a ball into his car boot, whilst Pjanic opts for a trickier target in an open washing machine.

You could always use a pair of jumpers instead, mind!

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Whilst some athletes have shared workouts, super strong striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has decided to do some reflection instead.

The Wycombe Wanderers forward shared a photo of him 20 years ago, in comparison with a recent snap, and it's fair to say the difference is quite staggering.

Not many of us are in better physical shape pushing 40 than we were pushing 20, but Akinfenwa definitely breaks the mould.

Fair play to him, he's in prime condition!

Ben Stokes

One man definitely keeping himself busy in interesting ways in Ben Stokes, who shared quite a bowling action online recently.

The England superstar has had a very good year or so on the cricket pitch, but this doesn't quite hit the heights to be fair.

Taking part in the Big Night Spin challenge, England's main man spins around ten times before trying to bowl straight - fair to say it doesn't quite hit the mark.

Stokes ends up on the floor after his attempt, with the batsman clearly a bit bemused by the ball which was certainly wide. Well worth it for a bit of fun though!