Social Media Watch - April 16

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo posts family pic

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted another loving family picture on Instagram.

The global superstar is currently back in Madeira with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four children during lockdown.

And like many, the Portuguese international appears to be using the break to spend some extra quality time with his family.

Wishing the world Happy Easter, Ronaldo sent a picture of everyone sat at the table following a hearty meal.

Marouane Fellaini

Fellaini discharged from hospital

Marouane Fellaini has recovered from coronavirus and left hospital in China.

After contracting the illness last month, the Shandong Luneng midfielder was submitted to hospital having been tested by his club.

Writing on his Instagram page on Tuesday, the Belgian international paid tribute to medical staff for looking after him.

He posted: "The time has come for me to thank from the bottom of my heart, the medical staff of the hospital for taking such good care of me with so much kindness and for ensuring my comfort whilst there.

David Luiz

David Luiz in garden

David Luiz showed off some stunning ball skills from the comfort of his own home as he performed an incredible trick shot in his garden.

The Arsenal defender is lucky enough to have a mini football pitch set up on site, and he used one of the goals to show off a stunning piece of skill.

Standing way behind the goal, the Brazilian demonstrates typical Samba flair as he flicks the ball up and then takes a shot.

Putting a serious amount of spin on the ball, the ball bounces back toward him, ending up in the back of the net.

Kim Clavel

Kim Clavel has hung up her gloves

Boxer Kim Clavel has hung up her gloves temporarily to join the fight against coronavirus.

The 29-year-old is working as a nurse in her native Canada as the global pandemic continues.

“I’m not scared. I know we have a risk. I know it, but I’m not scared of it. I want to help people so much that I forget about myself," said the Montreal-born fighter.

"I follow the rules and protect myself because I want to protect them, but I’m not scared of it."