Wrexham's trust seeks fan support

All employees at the National League outfit have been furloughed – taking advantage of the government’s job retention scheme, paying 80 per cent of wage sup to £2,500 per month.

Despite the situation at the Red Dragons, and many other football clubs across the UK, WST said this is ‘not the time to get the begging bowls out’.

“We are proud to be a supporter-owned football club, and it is in times like this we need the involvement of as many of our supporters as possible,” read a WST statement. “The Wrexham Supporters Trust are keen for fresh ideas to help navigate the club through this unprecedented time.”

The WST also called for unity amid fan concerns over the club’s struggles this season, adding: “The time to pursue changes will come.”