Social Media Watch - April 15

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan is clearly a player who loves his time on the pitch - and it's clear that just because football in Italy is suspended, he will go to lengths to find a place he can train.

He's managed just that too, after pictures appeared online of him training with Hammarby - the team he part-owns.

Many footballers at his point in his career might welcome an extended break from action, but clearly not him!

It's fair to say, we don't think the big Swede is keen on retirement anytime soon.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is training with Hammarby, the Swedish club he part-owns, while football in Italy is suspended pic.twitter.com/Vah46tk87N — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 13, 2020

Usain Bolt

Advertising

One man who has retired from professional competition is Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt.

But just because he's no longer preparing for 100m sprints, it doesn't mean he's handling lock down any better than the rest of us.

He clearly found some time over the Easter weekend to remember better times though, posting an image of his iconic gold medal win in Beijing back in 2008 alongside the caption 'social distancing'.

If you'll remember, Bolt cruised to 100m gold - and finished following guidelines which impact all of us, no matter our athletic ability, at this very moment!

Advertising

Sam Maxwell

Let's be honest, you don't expect to pick up many sporting injuries on lock down, do you?

Unfortunately for pro light welterweight boxer, Sam Maxwell - just that happened.

Offering tips for his followers on Instagram to improve their skills in the ring, Maxwell took to his garden to try and give some tips on how to perform an upper cut.

Unfortunately, he misplaced one of his shots, catching himself in the eye - thankfully, it doesn't look too serious, but does go to show you should still be careful working out at home!

Novak Djokovic

We featured Sir Andy Murray's 100 volley challenge last week, and it appears big names in tennis have responded!

None less so than Novak Djokovic, with the Serbian drafting in his wife, Jelena, to take part with him.

The pair manage the task well, racking up all 100 volleys in the attempt with no issue at all.

Novak even jokes after completing the tasks that the pair are more than up for more challenges, with 'all the time in the world' to get them done.