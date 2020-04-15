Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings: We’ll all emerge from this stronger

Mings reckons players will be more appreciative of each other and their profession following the sport’s shutdown.

The 27-year-old is co-ordinating Villa’s contributions to the #playerstogether fund, a scheme driven by Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson which allows players to donate to NHS charities.

Villa assistant coach John Terry has, meanwhile, raised more than £175,000 for the Make A Wish foundation and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Mings said: “There are a lot of people in the industry doing great work.

“When all of this is finished we will come out of this a stronger community. The industry will come out of it stronger.

“There are so many people doing great work. If we can come out of this, I think everyone will be more appreciative of each other. It is times like this you really see people’s true colours.”

Mings is planning to open the doors of his football academy free of charge to the children of NHS staff and key workers once the crisis is over. The academy, which has centres in both Birmingham and the south-west, was set up with the aim of being a fun environment for youngsters to improve their skills.

Mings explained: “We will open the doors to NHS workers and key workers come the end of this awful virus - just so they can bring their kids along for free.

“The academy has been developed for kids. There is no pressure in the environment we create.

“It is really high quality coaching and it gives them the chance to come along and hone skills they might not be able to at their club.

“There are a lot of people out there at the moment doing great work. At the moment they are understandably short of time. If we can give them back some of that time, that is our aim. Everyone is welcome.”