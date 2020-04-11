Social Media Watch - April 11

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Sir Andy Murray

Got some space on the drive or in the garden? If so, Sir Andy Murray has set you a challenge online.

The tennis superstar might have had a tough few years with injury, but has always been upbeat on social media - and coronavirus hasn't stopped that being the case.

Murray and his wife Kim shared a video online asking other tennis stars to perform the '100 volley challenge'.

The task involves simply hitting 100 consecutive volleys as a pair. The duo make light work of it - we're not sure it'll be that easy for the rest of us!

A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 💯 volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video 🙄, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together...🎾 pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020

Chris Kamara impersonation

One of the latest social media sites to come to fruition is TikTok, and football fans are among the millions getting involved on the video service.

The app asks users to share videos, and some have taken to impersonating some of their sporting heroes - so how about one of Chris Kamara's famous gaffe on Sky Sports?

The gaffe of course, refers to the game Kammy was covering between Portsmouth and Blackburn a decade ago - when he failed to notice a sending off, sparking hilarious scenes in the studio.

This user clearly wanted to go all in, donning headphones and a shirt and tie, and we must admit, he does pull it off very well.

Lebron James + family

It's not just here in the UK we've seen sports suspended of course, with the USA seeing similar restrictions in place over sports events.

That includes the NBA, where Lebron James is one of the leading names for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's kept himself busy at home - and included the rest of the family too.

In a video shared online, James is seen alongside his loved ones in a choreographed dance!

As dancers go, he doesn't do a bad job for someone 6' 9" tall!

We hope everyone is having as much fun with their families during lockdown as the #JamesGang 🤟 pic.twitter.com/em82MGKmXl — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 9, 2020

Jeremy Roenick

You'd be forgiven for not knowing who Jeremy Roenick is from his sporting career - with NHL far from the most popular sport here in the UK.

But the retired ice hockey star looks well worth a follow on Twitter judging from his latest post.

Taking part in the at-home all-star challenge, the 50-year-old shows off plenty of hilarious athletic ability.

Going from basketball, to hockey, to football and more, the former Chicago Blackhawks man has not let retirement get him down at all!