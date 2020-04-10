Social Media Watch - April 10

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Real Madrid's Galacticos

It seems everyone is getting on video calls during quarantine to get a glimpse of their friends and loved ones - that's no different for former teammates it seems.

Former Brazil and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo has gone out of his way to get in touch with some of his former teammates from the Spanish capital - with David Beckham amongst those lucky enough to feature on an Instagram Live chat with the legendary forward.

Alongside Becks, Ronaldo also had video calls with Luis Figo, Iker Casillas and fellow Brazilian Roberto Carlos.

A star-studded series of calls, that's for sure!

Ronaldo and Becks.

Liverpool FC

Advertising

Another team utilising video technology during lock down is Liverpool, who have used it to train together.

The club tweeted a hilarious video of the team chatting before a yoga session, with the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk all having some laughs.

The squad, including Jurgen Klopp gave Harvey Elliot a special sing-song too to celebrate his birthday, which was over the weekend.

It mustn't be easy to have a birthday in lock down, but hopefully the youngster appreciated the celebration by video!

Advertising

Something to put a smile on your face 😁



We check in with the Reds before another online squad yoga session - big smiles, togetherness and a special birthday singalong.



At times like these, it's important to keep active together and stay in touch with family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6xtJMGyuA3 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 8, 2020

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

It's happened to all of us at one point.

You're playing football, maybe misplace a shot attempt or pass, and before you know it you've smashed a window, be it in the house or the garden shed.

You don't expect a professional footballer to manage a similar feat though - unfortunately for Villa's young striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, he did just that.

Video of the on-loan forward came out on Instagram showing him playing the ball off the back of his house, only for him to hit an upstairs window and, well... Where's the number for a good double glazer?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a regular feature in this column, with the superstar sharing plenty of his workouts online.

His latest clip shows him and his partner Georgina Rodriguez getting some work in outdoors during quarantine.

Performing hill sprints on what appears to be their private property, Ronaldo shows off his pace in style.

Frankly, we're backing the Portuguese star to come back fitter than when football was suspended, given the sheer amount of work he's putting in!