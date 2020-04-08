Social Media Watch - April 8

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

Jack Wilshire

"To be fair, the ball was there to be won".



Jack Wilshere has absolutely no chill 😂



📹/ IG: jackwilshere pic.twitter.com/7efN0hQH9c — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 6, 2020

Jack Wilshere's career at West Ham may have been frustrated by injury, but the midfielder still has a competitive streak in him judging by a kickaround with his wife Andriani.

The England international has not played for the Hammers since October due to a groin injury, but could not resist the urge to get under the spring sun and show off his skills.

As Andriani tries to bring the ball away from Wilshere, the midfielder lunges in clumsily with both feet from behind, leaving his wife on the floor possibly looking for a free-kick.

Not sure West Ham will be too happy with the tackle - that's a clear red on a matchday!

Harvey Elliot

After Cristiano Ronaldo set the record in Nike’s #LivingRoomCup challenge, Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott surpassed the Juventus forward in an impressive feat.

But when he laid out the challenge, he may not have expected to have been beaten by a 17-year-old on Merseyside!

Elliott may have faced the disappointment of celebrating his 17th birthday in isolation on Saturday, but he can take the small victory of breaking Ronaldo’s record at home.

Ronaldo managed 142 toe-touch reps in 45 seconds, which Elliott just broke with 146.

Danny Rose

Danny Rose sent lots of Dominos Pizza to the NHS staff at North Middlesex Hospital and donated £19,000.



What a guy. 🍕👏 pic.twitter.com/AgqvWODXRN — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 8, 2020

Danny Rose paid for hundreds of Domino's pizzas to be delivered to NHS staff, just days after his generous £19,000 donation to the fight against coronavirus.

The Newcastle star, on loan from Tottenham, paid for mountains of pizza and potato wedges to be delivered to North Middlesex University Hospital.

Rose, 29, revealed he chose that specific hospital as he had previously been treated there during his time in the capital with Spurs.

The hospital took to Twitter to share a short video of the former England left-back's latest donation.

Robin van Persie

Can you spot the differences? Even the keeper’s kit colour is the same! Well done boys, really enjoyed seeing your joy and creativity, keep it up! 😁👏 @sohanlon23 pic.twitter.com/A1bOSbqb73 — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) April 7, 2020

Robin van Persie has applauded Sean O'Hanlon's son for re-creating his famous goal vs Spain

The young Everton supporter's video went viral when he showcased a selection of great goals and asked fans to choose their favourite.

And his skills had not gone unnoticed by the Dutch hero, as he took time to produce a side-by-side of the actual goal and the re-creation.

The likeliness is uncanny! Even the timing is spot on! Young lad - take a bow!