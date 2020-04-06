West Brom striker Charlie Austin calls for people to follow government guidelines

With the UK having a spell of hot weather over the weekend, some Brits were pictured heading to parks to relax despite the dangers that posed to other people’s lives.

Last month, Austin had symptoms consistent with Covid-19 with the striker’s temperature reaching 39.7C while he simultaneously experienced cold sweats.

The 30-year-old was never tested for coronavirus, but had to self-isolate from his family. Now he is fully recovered and recently posted a picture online after he completed a PE session run by body coach Joe Wicks.

Austin, though, made abundantly clear what he thought of people who who broke social distancing rules to either sunbathe or take part in group exercise activities.

“Stay at home you wallys,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Stay away from people, self isolate yourself and your family.

“Just because the sun is it out it doesn’t mean you should go sunbathing in a local park or group exercise. When will we learn?”