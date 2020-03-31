WATCH: Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish issues apology after breaking coronavirus guidelines

In a statement last night, the 24-year-old admitted ‘deep embarrassment’ at being pictured out just hours after urging people to stay at home and protect the NHS.

Grealish was snapped in the Dickens Heath area of Solihull early on Sunday morning, close to where a Range Rover had crashed into parked cars.

Though Grealish, who left his details at the scene before departing on foot, has since been spoken to by police, it is thought no charges are likely to follow.

The damage to reputation, however, remains and in a club statement Villa expressed their “deep disappointment” at his actions.

Grealish is expected to be fined two weeks’ wages, with the proceeds donated to the University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.

WATCH Grealish's statement here:

In his own video apology, Grealish claimed to have “stupidly” accepted the offer to visit a friend after posting a message on Saturday urging supporters to follow the government’s advice and stay at home.

Advertising

It is thought he attended a gathering at a flat belonging to former Villa striker Ross McCormack.

Apologising for his actions, Grealish did not reference the incident involving the Range Rover but said: “I know it is a tough time for everyone being locked indoors for so long. I got a call off a friend asking to go round to his and I stupidly agreed to do so.

“I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake I did so I urge everyone to stay at home and follow the guidelines like we have been asked to do.

“I know for a fact I will in the future now and I urge everyone to do the same. I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this and hopefully in the near future we can all be out enjoying ourselves again once this has boiled over.”

Earlier on Monday, West Midlands Police confirmed they had made contact with the driver of the Range Rover “to obtain more details around the circumstances of the collision”.