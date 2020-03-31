Shifnal join protest at FA decision to void the season

Town yesterday signed an open letter expressing ‘profound concern and displeasure’ at last week’s voiding of every division below step two of the non-league pyramid.

It was a decision which sparked considerable anger and had particular ramifications for Shifnal, who were leading the way in the West Midlands Premier.

The letter, which has also been signed by chairman Mike Tranter on behalf of Shifnal Town Ladies, warns of the potential financial impact on clubs and claims the integrity of the sport risks being damaged.

Several clubs are thought to be ready to take legal action should the decision, which is yet to be ratified by the FA council, not be reversed and further consultation take place.

The letter reads: “Our concern is grounded primarily in the needless and inexplicable haste exercised in reaching the decision, coupled with a total lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with affected clubs.

“The decision also disregards the millions of pounds invested and countless hours expended collectively by clubs, and so has critical financial implications.

“We believe it is unacceptable such a decision has been handed down to us in this manner.

“We urgently seek constructive dialogue with the FA with the aim to have the decision reconsidered.”

Advertising

It continues: “A crisis like this is a watershed moment for the FA and the relationship it chooses to have with non-league and grassroots football.”

Shifnal were six points clear at the top with a game in hand on their nearest rivals Bewdley.

But their promotion hopes have been ended by the FA and they will be playing at the same level next season after the proposed restructure of the non-league system was put back a year.

Joint-boss Danny Carter, who was in his first year in charge alongside Andrew Carrier, accused the FA of taking the easy way out.