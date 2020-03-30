Social Media Watch - March 30

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. Frederic Guilbert

Aston Villa full-back Frederic Guilbert is clearly a fan of many sports - as shown in the clip he shared on Instagram this week.

Doing some standard keepy-ups, it looks like the Frenchman is simply getting some practice in ready for his eventual return to action - until he pulls off quite a remarkable trick.

Instead of finishing up as you normally would doing a trick video, he instead kicks the ball over his head, straight into his home basketball hoop!

A stunning shot from the defender!

Frederic Guilbert.

2. Fabinho

Advertising

Like plenty of people, not all athletes are isolated alone - with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho one player enjoying time with family.

The Brazilian even took to social media with his wife, who beat him in a challenge whilst isolating!

Sharing some keepy-ups - it's clear that Fabinho's other half has some skill with a football, proven further when they take some shots on goal!

Fabinho struggles to keep up with his partner's score - with his wife winning 2-1 by the end of the challenge.

Advertising

3. Gareth Bale

It's fairly common knowledge that Gareth Bale is not just decent on the football pitch, but also on the golf course.

That's been proven with his antics during isolation - after the Welshman showed off some real skill on the green online.

The Real Madrid man pulls off a phenomenal putt, something which would look right in place at Augusta!

To be fair, he does have plenty of time to practice, so Bale's only going to get better by the sounds of it.

¡Gareth Bale aprovecha el tiempo en casa para presumir su toque mágico... en el golf! ⛳️🔝 pic.twitter.com/eck1sIGwe6 — Goal en español (@Goal_en_espanol) March 27, 2020

4. Sergio Aguero

Back to footballers playing football, and Sergio Aguero has drawn in the expertise of a four-legged friend to help him during isolation.

A video shared online by Manchester City showed off the star striker getting some practice in, dribbling away from his dog!

The pup does his best to keep up with its Argentine owner, although he has little chance given the quality on offer.

Fair play to Sergio though, who does let his mutt have a touch before taking the ball back - now that's a good owner.