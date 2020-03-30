Jonathan Greening backing West Brom skipper Jake Livermore for England chance

The showpiece tournament has been suspended until the summer of 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But before that decision was made, Livermore was being touted as having an outside chance of making Gareth Southgate’s squad due to his impressive performances for the Baggies.

And retired midfielder Greening – who enjoyed six successful years with Albion between 2004 and 2010 – believes the 30-year-old will have a great chance of earning an England recall if Albion return to the Premier League.

“I’ve watched Jake a lot this year and he has been very, very good and very consistent,” Greening said. “If Albion go up and he can replicate those performances in the Premier League – 100 per cent he will be in with a chance of being in that squad.

“The tournament being put back a year has given him a much better chance because it would have been hard to call him up while he was playing in the Championship.

“But Southgate has called him up to squads before and likes him.

“If you asked any West Brom fan they’ll tell you he was in the reckoning for Player of the Year for his performances. He’s been fantastic. He just has to keep it up.”

This time last year, Livermore made a conscious effort to trim down with the midfielder deciding to shed muscle mass in order be more mobile.

And Greening believes that has been key to his success.

“He’s lost a little bit of weight, he’s slimmer, he’s leaner and that has made his sharper,” the former Manchester United midfielder continued. “He is getting around the pitch a lot more than he did last season.

“But I also think playing alongside Romaine Sawyers helps.

“Romaine is always going to sit deep, mop things up and keep the ball moving.

“But last season Jake was having to play deeper. Sawyers coming in has given him licence to go and press which he is very, very good at.”

Sawyers rejoined Albion in the summer after being released by the club back in 2013.

“I was at Albion when they released Romaine and I was gutted because he had so much talent and ability,” Greening added. “But you have to find your own way in the game and I’m so pleased that he’s now back and playing well.

“I think Jake and Romaine complement each other very well.”