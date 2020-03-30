Heroes spell out vital message: Stay home!

Worcestershire skipper Leach has put out a message asking fans to follow government guidelines to help prevent the spread of the disease.

“The NHS have asked sports teams and sportspeople to help spread their message. This is an urgent one,” said Leach, who has played for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League but had signed for Shifnal this season.

“To help save lives you must stay at home. Please only leave your house to buy essential food, medicine or to exercise.

“And remember to always stay two metres apart.

“Stay home, protect the NHS and help save lives.”

Earlier in the week, Shrewsbury Town defender Ro-Shaun Williams was keen to get the same message across as he continued to keep in shape away from the club.

The former Manchester United defender said: “Shrewsbury fans, just completed a 5km time trial set by the sport scientist at the club.

“Hope everyone has some wonderful time off and gets to spend some time with the family. And also keep self isolating.”

Football managers have also played their part, with West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic and Wolves first-team coach Ian Cathro putting out videos.

Baggies gaffer Bilic, who has shaved off his trademark bushy beard, said: “I wish you all the best in these difficult times.

“Wash your hands, don’t socialise, don’t go out – unless you have to work or buy food and it is really necessary for you and your family.

“So, stay in. Be reliable, be responsible, and be disciplined.

“Respect yourself, respect your families and respect the people who are sacrificing themselves to help us.

“Be proper. Look after yourself and your families. Only together we can kill this virus, and God bless you all.”

Bilic’s West Brom are waiting to hear when or if the football season will resume, with them sitting second in the Championship and hoping to complete their promotion ambitions.

Cathro, meanwhile, has been with Wolves as part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s backroom team since the summer of 2018.

He also worked alongside Nuno at Portuguese club Rio Ave and Spanish outfit Valencia, and used to manage Scottish side Hearts.

Cathro, echoing the sentiments of Bilic, added: “Please stay home and only go out if it is completely necessary.

“Now is the time to self-isolate, social distance and do our bit to support the NHS.

“They’re staying at work to protect us, let’s make sure we stay at home and help them.”