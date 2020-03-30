Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton: Lockdown won’t slow recovery

Heaton is in the middle of a lengthy rehab after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in Villa’s 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day.

Though the club’s training ground is currently closed due to the coronavirus shutdown, the 33-year-old has been able to continue his recovery unhindered at home.

Heaton, who is currently on track to be back fit sometime in July, explained: “I have been fortunate with the lock down that I am at a point where I am strengthening the leg.

“I am able to do most of those exercises myself and I am not missing out on too much by being at the training ground. I have been lucky really because if it (the lockdown) had happened sooner after the operation it is a bit more of an issue

“Thankfully I am at a point where I can do most things myself so it is OK.

“I am pleased with how it is feeling.

“I am on track for getting back for pre-season or just after without putting a time frame on it.”

Heaton, who joined Villa from Burnley in an £8million move last summer, had been one of the club’s top performers before the injury.

The England international, who fought back from a serious shoulder injury while with the Clarets, is in no doubt he will return a stronger player.

He said: “I feel less uncertain this time around just because I have been through it before (with the shoulder).

“I have total belief that I will come back better and stronger and using those experiences is vital really. It is a strange comment but it is nice to have that in the bank and be able to draw on it.”