Social Media Watch - March 28

With all of professional European sport on an indefinite hiatus, athletes from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. Theo Hernandez

With isolation hitting the UK and abroad hard - footballers are not only being kept from the stadiums, but also from enjoying their down time too.

AC Milan full back Theo Hernandez seems to have found a novel way of getting over that - by enjoying a night at the club at home!

Sharing a video on Instagram, it appears the Frenchman set up a DJ booth at home using toilet paper and cleaning products to make do for the smoke machine.

Clearly, it looks like he's enjoying himself and spreading the good word of personal hygiene too.

2. Eden Hazard

Boredom can hit hard - and it seems plenty of people are handling it in different ways.

Eden Hazard isn't immune to it either by the looks of it - opting to follow a rising trend across Europe and further afield during isolation, by shaving his head!

The former Chelsea man was the subject of an image on Twitter showing off his new look, which looks decent to be fair to him.

Plenty of gents are following the trend too, so don't be surprised to see some bare heads when isolation does come to an end!

Eden Hazard has gone there 👀✂️



(📸 via IG/astarbarbers) pic.twitter.com/vd74D8jHUl — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 26, 2020

3. Federica Pellegrini

It's not only footballers having to deal with isolation of course, as shown by Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini.

The 200m freestyle world record holder shared a video of herself online, showing just how much she's missing her time in the pool.

In a bizarre clip, the 31-year-old jumps out of bed in full swimming attire, before diving onto it and doing her best to swim to the end and back.

It needs to be seen to be believed, it really does!

Federica Pellegrini, la reina de la natación italiana (campeona olímpica, doble campeona mundial y recordwoman de los 200m libre), no deja de soñar con la pileta ni aun en el encierro de su cuarentena en Verona… pic.twitter.com/HvfCFXW1TC — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 27, 2020

4. Kane Williamson

New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson is clearly managing isolation with a smile on his face - as shown in the video featuring him on social media.

The Black Caps skipper is seen online with a bat in his hand, only with his dog in slip making quite an impressive catch.

Absolutely no chance Williamson takes this to a video review, as he plays the ball straight to his four-legged friend.

He doesn't look too disappointed though, as you might expect!