Social Media Watch - March 26

With all of professional European football on an indefinite hiatus, players from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1) Milan Lalkovic

Footballers, just like the rest of us, need to find ways to keep fit from home - and former Walsall man Milan Lalkovic is no different.

But instead of opting for a standard treadmill, going on a road run or hitting the stationary bike, Milan has opted for a more classic exercise.

Getting his reps in by doing a TV workout, the 27-year-old is following the route many of us normal people are!

Doing some sprints before some mobile press-ups - it's guaranteed this former Saddler will be in tip-top shape when football does return!

Zůstaňte doma!



A cvičme v rytme, třeba s @LalkovicMilan10! 🏃🏻🙂 pic.twitter.com/MYFEzxen1C — FC Baník Ostrava (@fcbanikostrava) March 25, 2020

2) Romain Vincelot

Whilst keeping in good physical shape is important during this lockdown, keeping your mind active is arguably more important.

Shrewsbury Town's Romain Vincelot is providing a way for supporters to stay engaged mentally - by offering French lessons!

The 34-year-old hails from Grand-Poitiers, in western France - so he's offering his language skills to try and provide fans with a way of picking up a life skill.

Fans are able to sign up through Shrewsbury Town in the Community if they'd like to have a pop.

🇫🇷 FRENCH WITH ROMAIN |



Someone in the family looking to start on their way of learning a new language?



Join @shrewsweb star Romain Vincelot for his first French lesson now available through Shrews @ Home!



Sign up now ⬇️https://t.co/LH6BoYk58W pic.twitter.com/QBa1zaEAc1 — Shrewsbury Town ITC (@STFC_ITC) March 24, 2020

3) James Milner... Again!

James Milner is quickly becoming a national treasure during the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Villan, now at Liverpool, has been spreading joy through his Twitter account - and is becoming a regular feature in this column with his antics.

This time, he's gone and one-upped himself by picking an 'isolation XI' using household goods!

David Silva, represented by a silver coin, makes the cut, as does Joe Hart, who's represented by a Loveheart sweet - you'll need to watch his video to see the full line-up!

Had plenty of time to think about this... here’s my #isolationXI - let me know who would make your squad... #dadjokeseverywhere pic.twitter.com/zIQ3TedkrH — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 24, 2020

4) Christian Pulisic

It's fair to say all of us have gotten a bit bored, having been locked up indoors for most of the time.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic clearly isn't immune either - but did find a way to entertain himself - taking to social media app Tik Tok to show off some of his dance moves.

Dancing is a decent way to keep fit of course, although we're not sure if Frank Lampard will have issue this kind of dance to his players to stay in peak condition.

Either way, anyway to keep yourself happy is fine with us!