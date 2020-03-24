Social Media Watch - March 24

With all of professional European football on an indefinite hiatus, players from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. Elijah Adebayo

Walsall claimed a famous victory over Roma

It’s the headline no Walsall fan ever thought they’d see!

But while there might be no real football going on, but Walsall are through to the second round of the FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam competition, after they beat Italian giants Roma in the virtual contest.

The competition, played online through the videogame FIFA 20, has pitted 128 teams from around the globe against each other after being set up by League Two side Leyton Orient following the suspension of football in the UK and elsewhere. The Saddlers were drawn against Roma in the first round, with striker Elijah Adebayo agreeing to represent the club throughout the tournament, guiding the team to success with goals from Wes McDonald and Josh Gordon either side of a Henrik Mkhitaryan strike.

More 5,000 people tuned into the live stream of the game. The tournament has been set up to help provide supporters with a chance to fill the void left by football’s suspension, but also to help raise money for charity.

Advertising

2. Barcelona

This Messi flip-book is legendary 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2TuG3bf1uv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 22, 2020

Barcelona have put together a stunning montage of the toilet roll challenge.

Advertising

Never have so many world-class players come together over an essential piece of sanitary equipment.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and many more make the 10-touch contest look elementary.

We're already looking forward to the next competition to go viral.

3. Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin 2020 - Skills at Home Challenge | HD pic.twitter.com/iV3w0XUtXK — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) March 22, 2020

Allan Saint-Maximin is still taking his training extremely seriously despite staying at home.

The Newcastle United winger has two ready-made defenders to keep his fitness up through the next few weeks.

His young daughters were up to the challenge of trying to take the football off 'Daddy' as he dribbled in the kitchen.

But the 23-year-old was not going to go easy on the children, leaving them both in a heap on the floor with a smart flick!

4. Jesse Lingard

Ig Lingard: "Haters Will Say Its Fake. 😴" [jesselingard] pic.twitter.com/XGLJtlZTMA — utdreport (@utdreport) March 23, 2020

Like him or loathe him - everyone has an opinion on Jesse Lingard.

The Manchester United forward has posted an amusing video in which he performs an overhead kick with a toilet roll that goes on a rather long journey thanks to his fine editing skills.

A treehouse, a toy car, a wall, a personalised surfboard and a laundry basket are just a few of the destinations encountered.

The England international jokes, however, that haters will say it’s fake.