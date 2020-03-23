Social Media Watch: How football is coping with suspension - March 23

With all of professional European football on an indefinite hiatus, players from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. Mabry Williams

Local soccer star Mabry Williams was all over social media this weekend.

The 13-year-old showcased an incredible trick shot, juggling a soccer ball, kicking it over her head and swishing it through a nearby basketball goal.

Who needs a toilet roll when you can perform a stunning moment like this?

And the best thing about the video - Mabry did it first time!

2. James Milner

Preparing for home school - there will be no slacking off under Mr Milner 👨‍🏫 ✏️ #yessir #staysharp#stayindoors pic.twitter.com/2L0snNfHY8 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 20, 2020

James Milner is proving to be a shining light during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Liverpool star has had football fans in stitches with his tweets throughout the week.

From rationing tea bags to trimming his lawn with scissors, the veteran has been keeping himself busy

And Milner, a father of two children, appears to be prepared to ensure the education still continues in his household.

While sharpening pencils and lining several of them up on a table, he tweeted: "Preparing for home school – there will be no slacking off under Mr Milner."

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a cute video of how he is helping his children learn to keep their hands squeaky clean.

Washing hands properly has been a message that medics have been pushing hard since the coronavirus outbreak

And the Portugal captain is keen to ensure his two sons and daughter know how to keep theirs clean and pristine.

4. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho celebrates his 40th birthday from prison

Ronaldinho is taking self-isolating to a whole new level after celebrating his 40th with a huge BBQ in jail!

After receiving birthday messages from fellow Brazil icons Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos, the Brazilian legend tucked into the mouthwatering feast.

The Samba star is enjoying his landmark birthday in a Paraguayan prison after allegedly using a fake passport to enter the South American country.

Looks like the food available in prisons has greatly improved over the last few years!