Advertising
Welsh wait for lacrosse girls
Two Moreton Hall School pupils will have to wait to make their international lacrosse debuts following the coronavirus outbreak.
Hannah Legge, 15, and Iris Downes, 14, had been selected to represent Wales Under-19s at this year’s Home Internationals, which were due to take place next month.
However, following the spread of Covid-19 and crackdown on sporting events, that event has now been cancelled. Still, head of lacrosse coaching Hollie Harrington remains fiercely proud of her pupils.
She said: “As a school we are exceptionally proud of Hannah and Iris.
“ It is a fantastic achievement to be selected to represent your country at a national event and is a true reflection of the hard work they have both given to their Lacrosse.
“I am so happy that their commitment has been recognised.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.