Welsh wait for lacrosse girls

Hannah Legge, 15, and Iris Downes, 14, had been selected to represent Wales Under-19s at this year’s Home Internationals, which were due to take place next month.

However, following the spread of Covid-19 and crackdown on sporting events, that event has now been cancelled. Still, head of lacrosse coaching Hollie Harrington remains fiercely proud of her pupils.

She said: “As a school we are exceptionally proud of Hannah and Iris.

“ It is a fantastic achievement to be selected to represent your country at a national event and is a true reflection of the hard work they have both given to their Lacrosse.

“I am so happy that their commitment has been recognised.”