Social Media Watch: How football is coping with suspension - March 20

With all of professional European football on an indefinite hiatus, players from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. John de Wolf

Former Wolves defender John de Wolf has taken the #StayAtHomeChallenge one step further, it seems.

Opting for a giant loo roll instead of your standard offering, the Dutchman is surrounded by pallets of the stuff as he does his keepy-ups.

It's clear to see he wont be running out of loo roll anytime soon - and he clearly still has a half decent touch about him too!

2. Marc Sneyd

It's not just footballers jumping on the bandwagon with the toilet paper, either.

Professional rugby player Marc Sneyd has one-upped plenty of round ball enthusiasts with his online video - in which he merges football and basketball.

The Hull scrum-half shows an astonishing touch, performing a number of keepy-ups before playing the loo roll through his very own basketball hoop!

He even steps up with his celebration, as he has his two dogs come and congratulate him for the impressive shot.

🏆 And, we have a winner of the #StayAtHomeChallenge! 👏



Ain't nobody beating that effort from @sneyd23...😏 pic.twitter.com/F39J0zIToP — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) March 19, 2020

3. Justin Rose

Away from bog roll and keepy-ups, Justin Rose has found an entertaining way to keep his game going indoors.

In a video shared on Twitter, the 39-year-old shows off his chipping ability - nailing an incredible trick shot.

Chipping a golf ball onto a pool table, whilst seeing his shot bounce over two balls and into the corner pocket, it's safe to say the Englishman's game is still right up there.

4. Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes hasn't taken long to settle into life at Manchester United, but with no football to play at an elite level - he's found a willing training partner at home.

Playing at home with his daughter Matilde, the Portuguese midfielder gives her the run around in his back garden, showing some tidy touches as she struggles to win the ball.

Admittedly, he'll have face a much sterner test before - but practice is practice, right?