Midlands League chief fearing financial crisis for clubs

Mick Joiner also believes it will be difficult for many leagues to complete their seasons with matches postponed until further notice.

Haughmond, who are 16th in the Premier Division, still have nine league matches left – while others in the same league have as many as 15 games remaining.

The Midland League confirmed they would be halting operations on Monday night, hours after the National League, Northern League and Southern League confirmed they would be suspending fixtures until early April.

And though the health and well-being of players and supporters remains the top priority, Joiner is concerned a period of lengthy inactivity could have severe financial consequences for clubs, for whom gate receipts remain a vital source of income.

He said: “I am worried for some clubs. As I told our board when we decided to suspend the league on Monday night, the only thing equal about our clubs is the fact we all play with a ball.

“Every club is different and while we all face the same issues, the impact can vary from club to club.

“You have some clubs who have wealthy benefactors who are happy to bankroll them and others who have committees.

“There are some clubs who can probably shut down for a few months and then start back up again without a problem but for others, those with overheads, it will not be so simple.

“I do feel as though most clubs are going to find the next few weeks a real struggle. The ones who have players on contract, who are due to be paid whether they play or not, are going to find it particularly tough you would imagine. It is desperately worrying.”

Barnet, of the National League, announced on Tuesday they were placing 60 non-playing staff on notice of redundancy. The FA have confirmed they are in discussions with the government over the financial difficulties facing many lower and non-league clubs during what promises to be a very lengthy break in action.

While professional leagues have, by and large, expressed a desire to see the current campaign completed, whenever that may be, Joiner believes that may prove difficult in non-league due to the difficulty of player availability and the unique circumstances facing those who groundshare with other sporting clubs.

The Midland League board is for now remaining in close contact with clubs to keep them updated on the latest developments.

Joiner said: “As a board we are aiming to communicate with the clubs at least once a week but more often if required.

“I don’t know what the answers are and I don’t know how we are going to resolve the predicament we are in. I don’t think anyone really does at this moment in time. Health is always more important and if football has to take a back seat for the foreseeable future than that is the way it should be.”