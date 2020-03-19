Social Media Watch: How football is coping with suspension - March 19

With all of professional European football on an indefinite hiatus, players from around the continent have been finding novel ways to keep themselves fit and entertained during the forced postponement.

1. Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is making the most of his unexpected break from Premier League football.

Earlier in the week the Chelsea man posted a video on Instagram of him doing keepy-uppys along with the message, "Stay home and stay safe my people! At least I have my ball."

The USA international has also joined social media platform TikTok, but his first video didn’t go quite as planned.

As with the Instagram footage, the player films himself doing keepy-uppys in the garden, but this time ends up falling over the ball when attempting to do a trick.

Fair play for still posting it!

2. Mason Mount

Mason Mount has smashed his #HomeTopBinChallenge with kick-ups and a volley! 🗑️



We're looking forward to your reply @_DeclanRice 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KU9mz0vcDr — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 18, 2020

Mason Mount is locked in his house, along with most other people in this country, and he’s decided to join in with the video craze.

He was 'nominated' to do the challenge a lot of footballers are negotiating while in coronavitus quarantine, doing keepie uppies with a loo roll.

It really is the definition of 'top bins' with the Chelsea midfielder picking out the wastepaper basket with aplomb.

Superb clean connection from the lad - we want to see more of that in the Euros next year!

3. Harvey Elliot

16-year-old Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott might just have produced the best #StayAtHomeChallenge yet 🧻😱



Bit better than yours, @Carra23 🤣



🎥 Instagram: harveyelliott07 pic.twitter.com/lL996u66rq — Goal (@goal) March 18, 2020

Harvey Elliot may only be 16, but boy can he do wonders with toilet roll!

After watching his idol Jamie Carragher's effort, the Liverpool starlet released his own version.

Fancy apartment, fancy shoe selection and fancy skills, the youngster has it all.

Now, what about that Premier League title?

4. Russell Youll

The Express & Star sports editor was the first sports desk representative to attempt the '10 touch challenge.'

While under house arrest and a pretty tight space, the 13 touches achieved was a high bar to start off proceedings.

The gauntlet has now been thrown down to fellow colleagues - can they break the record?

Keep an eye out in the days to come to keep track of their progress!