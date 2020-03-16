Golden girl Freya Anderson is a hit in Scotland

Anderson started her medal rush on Saturday by winning the 50m freestyle. The 19-year-old Ellesmere Titan dipped under the 25-second mark for the first time in her career on the way to an impressive victory in the final.

Entering this international meet, the two-time 2019 European Short Course champion’s 50m free personal best rested at the 25.06secs she produced at the Flanders Swimming Cup which took place in January.

That meant that the teenager was Great Britain’s sixth fastest performer all-time.

With her performance in Scotland, she overtook Emily Barclay to become GB’s fifth fastest 50m freestyler ever, with the British Olympic Trials still a month away – although with the coronavirus outbreak they must be in doubt.

And Anderson didn’t stop there as she scorched to victory in the final of the 200 metre freestyle in a time of one minute 58.04secs – leaving her closest rival trailing in her wake by almost a full second.

And then yesterday, she capped a superb weekend in her final event of the championships, the 100m freestyle.

She clocked a time of 53.93, almost a second quicker than her nearest rival, to claim gold.