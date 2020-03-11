Late heartbreak for Wrekin Raiders

Raiders fell three goals behind, but got back into the game with goals from Heather Metcalf and Abigail Plant.

Sharks netted again to go two ahead, but the hosts fought back level in the third period through Ann Maclean and a second from Metcalf.

But it was Sharks who won an exciting encounter with a winner three minutes from time.

The result leaves Raiders third, two points behind Solway and leaders Widnes