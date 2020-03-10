Successful John Hales hunts a Cheltenham hat-trick

The four-day festival, one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar, begins today with Hales having three of his prize horses running.

Today, Hales will see Marie Banrigh race in the Arkle – the Dan Skelton trained horse has won in each of her last six outings.

And the Shifnal-based businessman has two famous competitors in action tomorrow.

First Hales will see Protectorate – who he co-owns with Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and his daughter Lisa – run in the Coral Cup.

Protectorate has already enjoyed success at Cheltenham this year having won at the iconic venue on New Year’s Day.

Hales then has Politologue running in the Queen Mother Champion Chase – with the horse hoping to go just one step better after finishing as the runner up in the same race last year. “I call Cheltenham my Holy Grail because I absolutely adore it,” said Hales, who saw his horse Neptune Collonges race to victory in the 2012 Grand National.

“I’ve been fortunate to enjoy success at Cheltenham, I have won seven times.

“And this year I have three excellent horses running.

“Marie Banrigh has won her last six, Protectorate has done very well this season and Politologue came second in the Champion Chase last year.

“It’s a fierce competition. It’s the best against the best but that is why it is so enjoyable.

“The Grand National is always a special occasion. We won it in 2012 but that is only one day.

“Cheltenham is over four days and, for me, it’s the most enjoyable time of the year.

“The first thing you want is your horse to come back safe and sound. Anything else is a bonus.

“But we are excited and very much looking forward to seeing the horses run.”

Hales has opted against having a rider in this year’s Gold Cup. But he still had a tip for punters.

“I think Paul Nicholls’ Clan Des Obeaux has got a good shot,” he added. “If his stamina has improved from last year he’ll have every chance.”