Davies forced to wait as coronavirus cancels World Superbike round two

Mid Wales rider Davies, who races for the Italian Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, had been due to fly out to Doha, in Qatar, this weekend but the meeting has been called off.

The decision was taken after the Qatari authorities imposed travel restrictions on passengers from Italy.

A statement released by World Superbike organisers said the Qatar round of the championship would be "postponed until further notice".

It added: "As the global coronavirus outbreak continues, travel restrictions to Qatar have been enforced, primarily affecting passengers from Italy, amongst others.

"People arriving directly from the country or who have been in Italy in the past two weeks will be taken directly to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

"Italian participation in World Superbikes – both on track and off – is vital, thus the decision has been taken to postpone the Qatar Round until further notice. Further updates will be published in due course."

Davies, 32, from Presteigne, began his 2020 campaign at Philip Island, in Australia, claiming an eighth and a fifth, as well as a 13th in the points-scoring Superpole race, to sit eighth in the standings after one round.

He also set a new record top speed at Philip Island of 330.3kph, or 205.2mph, during the weekend.

The next round is currently scheduled to take place in Jerez, Spain, March 27-29.