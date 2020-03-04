Steady start for Davies as Booth-Amos' debut nears

The series already looks set to be a cracker with three different winners claiming victory during the opening three races – and all of them were British.

Unfortunately, Mid Wales rider Davies was unable to trouble the podium positions at Philip Island in Australia over the weekend, unlike his new Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team-mate, Scott Redding, who impressively secured three third-place finishes during his World SBK debut.

Davies, however, also impressed during Saturday's opening race, recovering to finish eighth having made an attacking move on Tom Sykes two laps from the end.

That followed a disastrous qualifying session, which had seen him start on the sixth row after clocking the 16th fastest time.

The Presteigne-born racer then finished 13th in Sunday's points-scoring Superpole race before rounding off his weekend with a solid fifth.

Davies, 32, speaking after the opening race, said: "Unfortunately, the starting position compromised the race.

"We didn't manage to exploit the Q tyre in qualifying and we have to figure out how to solve this problem.

"From the middle of the race, my pace wasn't bad, I was lapping with times close to the front group but obviously, the gap was too big to try to catch them."

Having endured another tough qualifying session on Sunday, Davies again had it all to do for the final race of the weekend.

Starting from the fifth row, he found his rhythm mid-race and managed to close the gap to the front group.

With two laps to go, he became involved in a battle with Alvaro Bautista, his team-mate from last year, who is now riding for Honda, and eventually passed the Spaniard to claim fifth place.

"It was a pretty tough weekend, but all in all, things didn't go badly in race two," said Davies.

" It was good to be able to get closer to the front group even though the starting position was very complicated.

"Of course I can't be super happy about this weekend but it was very important to finish in a positive way.

"We still have a lot of work to do and I can't wait to be in Qatar, a track that I really like".

Davies heads into round two, March 13-15, sitting eighth in the championship on 19 points.

Tom Booth-Amos will have to wait until round three, in Spain, two weeks later before making his own World SBK debut.

The Newport rider made the switch from Moto GP to World Superbikes last month after teaming up with the RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki team for the 2020 campaign.

He became the newest addition to the 2020 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship grid, after the Kawasaki team confirmed his signing late last week.

A crowdfunding page, which currently stands at just over £1,000, has been set up for the 23-year-old to try find £42,000 because, despite securing a ride on the global stage for 2020, he still needs financial backing to ensure he can complete the whole season.

Rowena Hyett, from Milton Keynes, who has set up for the fundraising page, said: "Tom will be riding in the World SuperSport 300 championship this year, with the RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki team.

"Although he now has a ride for the year, there are still costs that he needs to cover, so the fundraising is still needed.

"Please continue to share the fundraising page, and donate if you can. We are so, so grateful for the ongoing support."

Booth-Amos will once again have it all to do this year, racing a bigger capacity machine after swapping his usual 125cc KTM bike for a more powerful 300cc Kawasaki, as well as joining a brand-new team and series.

Most of the tracks, however, will be familiar as many are raced in the MotoGP and World Superbike series.

Booth-Amos, writing on Twitter, said: "Bike, leathers, helmet and cap spaces available for any sponsors willing to join me in world championship this year at all the European rounds shown live on TV.

"Passes and hospitalilty available. If you want a business logo on, get in touch to discuss further.

"I still need funds to race the full season. Thank you everyone that’s donated so far."