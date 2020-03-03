Saffron Allen gutted as championships are called off

Allen, who played for Telford during her youth and is now with Solihull, found out the tournament – that was set to start in Spain later this month – had been cancelled via Twitter.

The women’s squad, who were due to play in the Division II Group A tournament in Jaca from March 29 until April 4, was only finalised on Sunday, before the news of the event being called off yesterday.

“We’re all pretty gutted. We’ve had the players find out they were in the squad on Sunday – before it being officially announced – and then a day later, we find out it’s off,” said Allen, from Broseley, who previously worked for West Brom as a sports therapist. “It’s a bit of a shock. We found out through a tweet. We have no idea what’s going on – apart from that it’s cancelled.

“It could be rearranged for the summer, but coronavirus doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Hopefully, we’ll know more soon.”

The GB Under-18s men have also had their tournament – in Estonia – cancelled. The men’s event, in Switzerland in May, is still scheduled to go ahead