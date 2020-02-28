Zoe Gilbody battles through mud to claim glory

Zoe Gilbody, from Bridgnorth, is now the best under-13 cross country racer in the country after clinching first place at the national championships.

The 13-year-old tackled mud, streams and log jumps over a 3Km course at Nottingham’s Wollaton Park, topping the pile in the 358 girls that took part, with a time of 15 minutes – 10 seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

The Prestfelde Preparatory School student trains locally but runs for Chiltern Harriers Athletics Club in Buckinghamshire – while she’s also a member of Wrekin Triathlon Club, who she still swims with once a week and has been a part of since she was seven.

Her mother Gayle said: “It was a very tough course and very challenging for all the athletes, with the uneven grass, mud, streams and log jumps – very tough conditions.

“She had a really good start and was always at the front with some other competitors – Zoe broke away in the last kilometre.

“It was absolutely brilliant, I don’t know how she does it.

“She really enjoys it, it takes a lot of commitment to travel quite far for competitions, but she’s extremely motivated.

“She just takes each race in her stride, takes them as they come. And when she gets to them, she’s very competitive.”

After starting to run aged seven at Wrekin Triathlon Club, Zoe has had a successful six years in sport.

Gayle believes she has what it takes to make a career out of her gift, but insists that her enjoyment comes first at this stage in her life.

“I did running and swimming myself but she’s far surpassed anything I did,” she added.

“We don’t push her, as long as she is enjoying it that’s all that matters. Zoe enjoys netball and lacrosse as well so she might go in a different direction – or a different type of running, like track running.

“If she’s dedicated to what she does then I think she can go far. She has the potential, but the main thing is that she’s enjoying it.”

Zoe moved to Chiltern from a local running club for personal reasons last year, but Gayle has been delighted with the reception the new club have given her.

“Chiltern have been a wonderful, welcoming club and helped Zoe have the opportunity to compete in different leagues,” she added.

“Such as the Southern Cross Country League, in which she recently won the overall series.”

Shrewsbury AC’s Beth Trow finished eighth while Oswestry Olympian Liam Rawlings was fourth in the under-17 men’s race.