Proton makes a positive charge

Not many tracks in the country would have been able to do that, especially one bang in the middle of recent storms, writes Ben Morgan.

Simon Sherwood’s team showed true grit and determination in order to get it on.

However, those two things were two things hot favourite Crypto failed to show in the first race after he bombed out for the second consecutive race.

Venetia Williams’ expensive recruit is proving to be very frustrating for all involved.

Tony Carroll showed no signs of frustration as his Proton picked up the pieces on only his second hurdle start.

The second race went the way of the red hot Paul Nicholls stable as Red Risk ran out an impressive winner.

Not overly strong in the market after a quiet start to his British career, it was hard to be confident about him, but he ended up winning by 11 lengths and the result never looked in doubt.

The 2.50 looked ultra competitive on paper and also in the market.

As they turned into the home straight, you could have probably thrown a blanket over them. The Newest One kicked first before getting collared by Electron Bleu at the final flight.

Just as backers of Electron Bleu were going to collect, Jamie Snowden’s Exod’ela came with a late, powerful run to win going away.

The feature race of the day, the Forbra Gold Cup was secured by local trainer Henry Daly.

His horse, Head To The Stars showed slightly more respect for his fences than he has done in the past and it paid off as he ran out a cosy winner. A lovely moment for jockey Hugh Nugent, whose Grandfather owns the horse.

Kilconny Bridge backed up her impressive Exeter win with a cosy victory in the 4.00. Anthony Honeyball’s charge eventually ran out a one-length winner but I would say she was value for more.

The Hunters Chase threw a surprise winner as the market had it firmly between Monbeg Gold and Optimised but both were found out by the testing ground and beaten by Dieu Vivant. Joshua Guerriero’s charge clearly relished the soft ground and won easily at 16/1.

The final race went the way of Demopolis who notched up his second victory at Ludlow in the space of just over a week.

Philip Hobbs’ charge made hard work of it but proved too good in the end.

Racing return to Ludlow on March 18.