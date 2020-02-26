Testing times over for Davies as World Superbikes opener awaits

The Mid Wales star has been busy getting more laps under his belt at Phillip Island, in Australia, ready for round one, which takes place at the same circuit this weekend.

Davies, from Presteigne, ended with the 11th fastest combined time following two days of testing, with his Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team-mate, Scott Redding, in sixth.

Davies, 32, completed 44 laps on day one, posting a fastest time of 1:32.113.

After completing comparison work between the 2019 and the 2020 version of the Ducati Panigale V4 R, Davies focussed on set up for the second day of testing, posting a further 65 laps, this time clocking a 1:31.533.

Fellow Brit Redding had been flying on day one, lapping faster than anyone else until he crashed at turn 10 during the start of the afternoon session.

Despite his second testing session being delayed while his Panigale was fixed, he still managed to post a time of 1:30.885.

Davies said: "It's been a busy couple of days. If I'm honest, I think I found a good feeling, maybe not great but still positive even if we still have to perfect the set up for the race.

"Compared to the first day of testing, however, today the feeling was better.

"It is clear that we still have a lot of work to do but there is a lot of confidence and above all a lot of desire to start the season in the best possible way."

The opening practice session takes place Friday, with qualifying and racing on Saturday, followed by the final race on Sunday.