Bridgnorth's Beth Partridge crowned British high jump champion

The 29-year-old, who competes for Birchfield Harriers, won the high jump with a clearance of 1.87m.

Partridge beat of the challenge of Team GB Olympian Morgan Lake in yesterday’s final, but failed when attempting what would have been a season’s best 1.92m.

The Championships attract the cream of British athletics and are seen as a key stepping stone in the run-in to this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Partridge was second at last weekend’s Indoor Grand Prix at the same venue with 1.90m and the qualifying standard for the Olympics is 1.96m.

Issy Cotham was ninth in the final of the 1,500m after qualifying in fifth spot in Saturday’s semi-final. She set a personal best of 4mins 29.02seconds in yesterday’s final.