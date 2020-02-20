Menu

Andy Down on fast-track to Formula One glory

By Russell Youll | Sport | Published:

Wolverhampton University graduate Andy Down is living life in the fast lane – after landing a job with Formula One team Williams.

Andy Down, who lives in Codsall, has landed a job with Formula One team Williams as a wind tunnel engineer

The 31-year-old has bagged the position of wind tunnel engineer at Williams Racing, which has 16 FIA Formula One World Championship titles since the 1960s.

Andy, who lives in Codsall, grew up with a passion for motorsport and, after studying for a motorsport degree in the School of Engineering at the Telford Campus, he graduated with a first class bachelor of engineering degree.

He said: “My dream was always to go into F1 and I wanted to follow my passion for motorsport.

“My career in IT wasn’t really inspiring me and when I saw the motorsport degree course online offered by the University of Wolverhampton, I went along to an open day and was blown away.”

