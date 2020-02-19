Chilli is too hot to handle at Ludlow Races

Dame Du Soir looked to have the race tied up as she sauntered clear turning for home, writes Ben Morgan.

The eventual winner was struggling on the incredibly soft ground and looked booked for third. But the clear leader fell three from home leaving The Toojumpa to battle it out with Chilli FIlli.

However, Lee Edwards aboard The Toojumpa was soon sent crashing to the floor which left the race on a plate for Chilli Filli.

Chilli Filli runs out an emphatic winner of the EBF Mares' Novices' Chase for Tom O'Brien and Henry Daly pic.twitter.com/PVcgCYuyY7 — Ludlow Racecourse (@LudlowRaceClub) February 19, 2020

To see any action at all was a sight to savour after the effects of Storm Dennis.

There were plenty of relieved trainers knocking around after a week of constant abandonments and changing of plans.

David Pipe looked fairly relieved as he saddled an easy winner in the opening race of the day as Night Edition made the most of his four-year-old allowance and put his rivals to the sword.

Bean In Trouble produced a strong staying performance to land the two mile handicap hurdle on handicap debut for father/son team, Jonjo O’Neill and Jonjo O’Neill Jnr.

Advertising

Venetia Williams’ string are known for their love of soft ground and One Style duly powered through conditions to land the Amateur Riders’ Handicap chase. After racking up a string of victories, he had been hiked up 19lbs but proved it wasn’t enough to stop the streak which sent the handicapper back to the drawing board.

The most impressive performance of the day was Southfield Harvest’s victory in the three mile novice hurdle.

Paul Nicholls has made no secret of what he thinks of this horse and Bryony Frost produced a great ride to just edge out co-favourite Muckamore.

Bean In Trouble makes a winning handicap debut in the Michael Lumsden Memorial Handicap Hurdle for the Jonjo O'Neill team pic.twitter.com/tI9yGqVJz1 — Ludlow Racecourse (@LudlowRaceClub) February 19, 2020

Advertising

This could be a horse who we will be hearing a lot about in the coming years. Jockey Tom O’Brien secured a double on the card as he steered Demopolis to victory in a weak-looking two mile handicap chase for boss Philip Hobbs.

John Groucott capped off a fine day for local trainers as his Star Of Rory outgunned well-backed favourite Silver Kayf up the Ludlow straight.

Lee Edwards, who had hit the deck twice already, managed to stay in the saddle this time and show his skill aboard a cosy winner.

Racing returns to Ludlow on Thursday, February 27.