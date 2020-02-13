Ducati rider Davis officially launches his 2020 World Superbike campaign

The setting could have been any better either as the circuit's iconic tower has now been entirely branded in the team's Aruba.it colours.

Also unveiled on the day were the two Panigale V4 Rs, which Mid Wales star Davies and his new team-mate, Scott Redding, hope will be the bikes that finally dethroned five-time title winner Jonathan Rea and his factory Kawasaki team.

Davies, 32, from Presteigne, has come close in recent years to taking the title with the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team but has fallen short, having finished second in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

He took a while to adapt to the new Panigale last year, eventually finishing sixth in the championship, but still managed a win and 10 podiums after progressing well towards the end of the season.

During his seven years with the factory Ducati team, he has claimed 26 wins and 50 podiums in seven years, and should again be well set for another title charge in 2020.

Former MotoGP rider and fellow Brit Scott Redding, who won the British Superbike Championship in 2019, will be his team-mate this year having moved back onto the world stage to form one of the grid's most exciting line-up.

Davies, who will again be riding with the number seven plate, said: ""My expectations are very high.

"In the second part of the 2019 season our performances and results have improved considerably and, in the last races, we have always fought for the podium.

"The goal is to do even better and I believe that the experience accumulated over the years can help us.

"We have done a good job during the winter and the feeling is positive even though I have never been looking for the lap-time during the tests.

"I feel much better than I did 12 months ago, both physically and with the feeling with my bike.

"I want to thank all our fans for their support and I hope to celebrate many victories with them, maybe even in a few months on this same circuit."

Redding, number 45, said he was very excited for the new adventure.

"It will be important to get off to a good start, especially on the first circuits that I know very well," he said.

"We still have to understand where we really are in terms of absolute performance but it is clear that our mission is to start winning as soon as possible.

"I am very satisfied with what we achieved during the tests.

"I would like to thank the team that has done a great job and has given me a lot of confidence.

"We all have the same goal and this is a very important motivation.

"I would like to thank in a special way Aruba.it and Ducati for giving me this opportunity and for welcoming me in an exceptional way.

"What can I promise to the fans? I know that the passion of the Ducatisti is extraordinary and so I'll give all my energy with just one goal – to bring the title back to Bologna."

The final pre-season test takes place at Philip Island, February 24-25, before the opening round at the same track, February 28 to March 1.