Garry Clermont shines in winter sun

The opening race went the way of course winner Garry Clermont, as he quickened up best in what was a slowly run race to back up his course win earlier in the season. Jonjo O’Neill’s horse disappointed here at the Christmas meeting but put that run well behind him with a taking success, writes Ben Morgan.

Financier, trained by Kerry Lee, sprung somewhat of a surprise in the second race as he pounced late at odds of 25/1. The inexperienced novice sat well off the pace early before fast and late to snatch victory from the well backed Vado Forte.

Another local trainer, Alastair Ralph, enjoyed success just 40 minutes later as his star mare, Getaway Totherock notched another success which has earnt her a crack at a big race later in the Spring. Always travelling strongly, she kicked on up the straight and despite wandering around she still won by six lengths.

The 3.15 handicap chase went the way of Almazhar Garde for the Charlie Longsdon team. It looked a competitive heat on paper but the eventual winner made all the running under a positive ride from Gavin Sheehan despite taking a few chances at some of his fences. He found plenty for pressure and stayed on to record a cosy victory.

There were a few jockeys left red faced after the 3.45 juvenile hurdle.

No-one seemed keen to make the running so Eddie Edge aboard Bolt N Brown decided to cease the initiative and take it up. He never saw another rival as he won by about the same distance he was handed at the start of the race.

Former handicapper, The Dellercheckout showed he still retains some ability as he won on Hunter chase debut for his new connections. It looked a good race on paper and I think the form will be worth following.

Fergal O’Brien’s Polish provided favourite backers with a welcome winner in the finale.

This former flat horse showed both guts and ability as he toughed it out in the last 200 yards to recoup some punters’ losses after a day which was all in favour of the bookmakers. Punters will have a chance to win their money back on Wednesday, February 19, when racing returns to Ludlow.