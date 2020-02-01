Alice Kinsella to compete in World Cup

Shropshire-based Kinsella has been chosen in the women's event alongside world vault bronze medallist Ellie Downie.

Taking place on March 25, the duo will compete across the apparatus against 11 of the best gymnasts in the world, with Olympic qualification points up for grabs.

Kinsella, of Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club, said: "I can’t wait to compete in the World Cup again, especially after doing so in 2018.

"It’s my hometown, so obviously getting to compete in front of my home crowd is going to be amazing.

"Last time, the crowd got me through the competition, helping me to win bronze. So I can’t wait to do it again."

In 2019 Kinsella had a year to remember, becoming the first British gymnast to win a major beam title when she claimed gold at the European Championships, before she showcased her all-around qualities to finish 12th at the World Championships.

The Gymnastics World Cup is part of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) World Cup Series, with gymnasts competing for Olympic qualification points across four World Cups.

The international gymnasts will be announced in the coming weeks.