Rising costs force Booth-Amos to pull out of MotoGP

This year marked the Newport star's debut in the premiere class of racing having signed with the French-based CIP-Green Power team.

The 23-year-old was faced with learning 16 brand-new tracks, while competing against the best young riders in the worl, but still came away with a best finish of eighth in the Moto3 class at Phillip Island, in Australia.

However, following a discussion with his own team, Truth Racing, it was decided Booth-Amos would not resign for CIP-Green Power for the 2020 campaign.

It had been hoped the former British Motostar champion could still secure a ride in MotoGP for next year's championship.

Booth-Amos will not be on the MotoGP grid next year

But rising costs eventually forced to the Shropshire rider to look elsewhere after his primary sponsor withdrew its support.

Booth-Amos said: "Just to let everyone know, sadly I won’t be riding MotoGP in 2020.

"Unfortunately, my primary sponsor has withdrawn for personal reasons and I simply do not have the budget to carry on.

"We had two options to stay in Moto3, but the costs were prohibitive.

"There are some alternative plans underway and we are working hard to secure the appropriate funding.

"I should also like to say thank you to everyone who has supported me over the previous seasons, both in the UK and throughout the world.

"Time to reset and push on again with the next step in my career. I shall let everyone know as soon as possible, which route we are on."