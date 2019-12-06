Ellesmere make waves in championships

Hettie D’Ammassa, Emily Farr, Evie Floate and Katie Hale represented Ellesmere College and the West Midlands at the English Schools Swimming Association’s Team Relay Championships.

Held at the Queen Elizabeth Aquatic Centre, in London, the girls narrowly missed out on a medal when they finished fourth – by just 0.11 seconds – in the freestyle competition.

But they quickly shifted their focus to the medley, with Floate kicking things off with a brilliant backstroke leg.

Farr then excelled in the breaststroke to put Ellesmere into a short lead, with D’Ammassa extending their advantage to 0.37 seconds with a slick butterfly leg.

Hale then excelled in the freestyle to win with 0.91 seconds to spare.

Coach Marc Foster, from Ellesmere College, said:

“The girls are excellent individual competitors and have been training hard.

“Becoming national schools champions will hopefully encourage them to now work even harder in the lead up to next year’s British nationals.”