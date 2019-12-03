Advertising
Ludlow hopeful of beating the freeze
Officials at Ludlow Racecourse are optimistic tomorrow's meeting will survive the freeze and go ahead.
Yesterday's National Hunt meeting at Musselburgh was abandoned because of a frozen track.
But clerk of the course at Ludlow Simon Sherwood is hopeful there will be action in Shropshire.
"We had a hard frost on Sunday night which was fairly nationwide," he said. "It would have been quite tight had we been racing yesterday, probably 50-50.
"The forecast is that the temperatures will rise a little. Hopefully that will be the case but of course it's not guaranteed. If that does happen then we are optimistic."
