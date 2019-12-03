Menu

Ludlow hopeful of beating the freeze

Sport | Published:

Officials at Ludlow Racecourse are optimistic tomorrow's meeting will survive the freeze and go ahead.

Horse racing at Ludlow Racecourse.

Yesterday's National Hunt meeting at Musselburgh was abandoned because of a frozen track.

But clerk of the course at Ludlow Simon Sherwood is hopeful there will be action in Shropshire.

"We had a hard frost on Sunday night which was fairly nationwide," he said. "It would have been quite tight had we been racing yesterday, probably 50-50.

"The forecast is that the temperatures will rise a little. Hopefully that will be the case but of course it's not guaranteed. If that does happen then we are optimistic."

