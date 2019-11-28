Transfer chief departs Shrewsbury Town

Henshall, who moved to Shrewsbury at an early age and still lives in the area, joined Town in 2014 and worked with the first team from 2016.

He was the longest-existing member of staff on the club’s football side.

But it is understood Henshall is joining Doncaster, managed by former West Bromwich Albion boss Darren Moore, where he will take up a head of recruitment position.

His role at Town entailed the organisation of the club’s scouting network, as well as overseeing the player identification process for new signings.

Henshall, a follower of Shrewsbury while growing up, was also at the forefront of Shrewsbury’s pre and post-match video analysis, for which he would gather clips and information on opposition players.

Boss Sam Ricketts said: “Adam’s left, he’s gone to a new club and we wish him well.”

Ricketts was the fourth permanent manager Henshall worked under at Shrewsbury after Micky Mellon, Paul Hurst and John Askey.

He played a key role in a number of the club’s successful signings, particularly in the loan market, over the years.

He was involved in moves for the likes of Daniel James, Dean Henderson, Ben Godfrey and Carlton Morris and more recently the loan deal for Stoke’s Tyrese Campbell.

Henshall provided player recommendations to management and dealt directly with agents and scouts.

It is also said Henshall excelled in the analysis side. He completed an analysis internship at Leicester’s academy while at university in Loughborough.