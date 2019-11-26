Neil McLernon bags Ludlow double

Formerly trained in Ireland by Gordon Elliott, the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old made a winning start for Mulholland in a novice chase at Stratford in November 2017, but has struggled for consistency since.

Having finished sixth on his latest appearance at Exeter last month, Chirico Vallis was a 16-1 shot for the Heath Farm Meats Handicap Hurdle, but outran those odds in some style – pulling eight lengths clear of hot favourite North Star Oscar under Richie McLernon.

Mulholland said: “That was really nice. He actually ran quite well at Exeter last time. The horse that finished immediately in front of him (Working Class) has won since, and our horse didn’t get the clearest of runs that day.

“That was his first run after a wind op, and it gave him a bit of confidence, so I was hoping he’d run well.

“We’ll try and find something similar for him. He wouldn’t be one to rely on, but it’s nice he’s gone and done the job.”

McLernon was completing a double, having earlier struck aboard Jonjo O’Neill’s Garry Clermont (3-1) in the David And Phillippa Taylor 30th Wedding Anniversary Maiden Hurdle.

Brothers Dan and Harry Skelton combined to land the featured Ann Esp Memorial Handicap Chase with 11-4 chance Hatcher.

Despite the burden of top-weight, the six-year-old proved nine lengths too strong for Master Work in second.

There was a dramatic conclusion to the Ludlow Severn Financial Training Ltd Beginners’ Chase.

First Assignment and Kingofthecotswolds both fell in the home straight, and then 3-1 shot Western Ryder was swiftly dismounted by Daryl Jacob after coming home in front.

Trainer Warren Greatrex said of the latter: “He looked to be enjoying himself and jumped well, but for one mistake.

“He’s gone for an X-ray, so we’ll have to see what comes of that. I hope he’s OK. It has put a bit of a downer on things.”