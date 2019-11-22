Super Sara Willhoit hitting the heights

It was a massive step up for the Shrewsbury athlete, but she rose to the challenge and was in early contention in 3rd place after 12K. The first part of the course comprised road, dirt track and forest with two fairly high river crossings before the really hard work began with the ascent of Cerro Bayo, a mountain in the Andes range 1782m high, including a section through snow and along a technical ridge section before the long descent to the finish. She is staying a further two weeks in Argentina and will be considering her next venture on the international mountain running scene, with a great chance of selection for Great Britain in the future.